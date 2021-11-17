‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Fourth Film In Warner Bros Franchise Gets New Poster

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled a new poster for The Matrix Resurrections via its official Twitter account.

“Step back into the Matrix with this new poster for The Matrix Resurrections,” read the photo caption. “Watch it in theaters and on HBO Max* this Christmas. #TheMatrix.”

Resurrections is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise which comes 18 years after the release of the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 22 years after its launch with The Matrix.

It’s set 20 years after the events of Revolutions, and finds Neo (Keanu Reeves) living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, where his therapist prescribes him blue pills. Neither he nor Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) recognize each other. Subsequently, however, Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, tackling a character originated by Laurence Fishburne) offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix.

Lana Wachowski directed from a script she wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. The new film will see Jada Pinkett Smith reprising her role as Niobe from Revolutions and Reloaded, with Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris among new additions to the cast.

Wachowski produced with Grant Hill and James McTeigue, with Bruce Berman, Jesse Ehrman, Garrett Grant, Terry Needham and Michael Salven exec producing. Aimee Allegretti, Matt Bilski and Loranne Turgeon served as associate producers, with Miki Emmrich, Christopher Fisser, Henning Molfenter and Carl L. Woebcken co-producing. Warner Bros. co-produced the film with the franchise’s long-time financier Village Roadshow.

The Matrix Resurrections is officially set for release in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

Check out the new poster for the film below.