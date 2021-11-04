‘The Masked Singer’ Creator Wonwoo Park Signs First-Look Deal With Fox, Developing U.S. Version Of Korean Talent Format ‘Lotto Singer’

The Masked Singer creator Wonwoo Park has signed a first-look development deal with Fox Alternative Entertainment and has set his sights on his first project.

The producer will develop series with Fox’s unscripted production division for the U.S. and international territories via his Seoul-based production company DiTurn.

It comes after Park previously struck a first-look production deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio in 2019.

The first project for Fox is a U.S. version of Korean singing competition Lotto Singer. The series sees viewers win cash prizes by betting on contestants’ performances. Created by Park and produced by SBS’ FormatEast, the series launched on MBN in October 2020.

Park’s other credits include a local version of Top Gear and formats including Mama, The Song Was Born and Million Seller.

Another Park creation, My Ranking, a singing gameshow, is in development with Sony Pictures Television-owned producer Stellify Media.

“Thanks to the creative genius and vision of Wonwoo Park, the success of The Masked Singer and the impact it has had on Fox and numerous other networks throughout the world cannot be understated,” said FAE chief Allison Wallach. “Wonwoo’s ability to identify and develop concepts that are unique in premise and universal in appeal makes him one of the most innovative producers in the business, and we are excited to see where this partnership will take us.”

Park added, “Korea had long been an unnoticed market, but over the last few years formats such as The King of Masked Singer have been sold all over the world. Many K-Pop singers are massively popular around the world, and Korean production companies clearly have the ability to produce high-efficiency programming. I expect this collaboration with Fox to create more hits; and our team here at DiTurn is ready.”