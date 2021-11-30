‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases First Teaser Trailer For Season 4

“Can we talk business?” Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge is looking to shake things up career-wise in the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Prime Video has released the first of four teaser trailers for the upcoming season which premieres February 18, 2022. The season will air over four weeks, shifting from a previous binge format, with two episodes dropping every Friday. You can also see the Season 4 key art below.

In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget.

In Season 4, it’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby. The new season also includes guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Check out the teaser trailer above.