‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: First Look At Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub & Marin Hinkle In Season 4

Amazon has released the first photos of the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The first image features a rather somber and pensive Midge, played by Rachel Brosnahan. The second features a seemingly happier Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle) as they enjoy dinner in front of the TV.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Christopher Saunders/Prime Video
Christopher Saunders/Prime Video

