‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Parodies Agents In Covid-19 Sketch: “We Just Signed An Overall Deal With Florida”

Stephen Colbert knows Hollywood talent agents are always looking for the next big thing.

In a new sketch, The Late Show, suggests that this may even include Covid-19 and its variants.

The CBS late-night series has parodied the ten-percentaries in a new sketch on Friday night’s show.

“2020 was a tough year for showbusiness,” says Josh Trent, the talent agent that represents the Coronavirus. “I started thinking to myself that this Covid thing is going to be huge so I got on the phone and started making some calls.”

“Right away, we got it in rooms with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Lena Dunham and The Rock. This was the most successful disease in Hollywood since Harvey Weinstein, who by the way, we also met with.”

However, in showbusiness, there’s always someone younger and hotter.

“I respect Covid-19, total trailblazer,” says Trent’s rival Trent Joshson, who represents the Delta variant. “But at this point in its career, Covid was doing weddings, Delta’s doing stadiums. We just signed an overall deal with Florida. Regular Covid is over, it’s Johnny Depp, it’s weird, it’s old, it’s creepy. Delta is Timmy Chalamet, it’s weird in a new way and it’s going to be around forever.”

Josh Trent and Trent Joshson’s other rival Jessica Trent-Joshe has just signed the Lambda variant and “exciting up and comer” Covid-23.

“In this industry, you constantly have to be changing, adapting,” adds Trent. “That’s why I always have my eye on the next big thing. Climate change. Big fan. Huge contributor. How about Hot Christmas? It sounds sexy but it’s just uncomfortable.”

“That’s why people love agents,” he concludes.