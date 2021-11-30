‘The Last O.G’: TBS & Tracy Morgan Team With ConCreates For Digital Docuseries On Formerly Incarcerated Entrepreneurs

EXCLUSIVE: The Last O.G. stars Tracy Morgan as an ex-con who is released from prison after 15 years.

The comedian and the show’s network, TBS, are now looking to highlight the work of a number of former inmates.

Morgan and the WarnerMedia-backed network have teamed with creative agency ConCreates to launch three-part digital docuseries The Real O.G’s that highlights three former incarcerated entrepreneurs, who have overcome seemingly insurmountable adversity and founded impactful businesses within their own communities.

The series, which launches November 30 and runs through December 14 on TBS online sites, tells the stories of Chris Montgomery, Tia Hamilton and Vincent Bragg.

Montgomery is a chef who enrolled in culinary school after he left prison and worked at high-end fine dining restaurants before launching his own Soul Food Fusion restaurant, Cea-Lo LA.

Hamilton, upon her release from federal prison, founded State V. US Magazin to highlight the voices of the formerly incarcerated and also opened up Urban Reads Book Store, in Baltimore, to highlight the work of Black authors.

Bragg was one of the founders of ConCreates, an LA-based creative agency run by incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals that has worked with the likes of Facebook, Google and Roc Nation.

All three have persevered and defied the odds of recidivism, leveraging their businesses as beacons of hope and a service to the communities around them.

“Second chances are a beautiful thing,” said Morgan.

The move comes as the fourth season of the comedy is currently underway with its season finale on December 21.