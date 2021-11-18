‘The Last O.G.’ Actor Dante Hoagland Inks With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: The Last O.G.’s Dante Hoagland has inked with Buchwald for representation.

Hoagland is best known for his series regular role of Shahzad Birkeland in TBS’ The Last O.G., in which he appears opposite Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan. The critically acclaimed comedy series co-created and executive produced by Jordan Peele, made its Season 4 debut in October.

The actor’s additional television credits include Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and NBC’s 30 Rock. He also portrayed young Michael Bivens in the BET miniseries The New Edition Story. He has also appeared in The Plug, Emelie, Fading Gigolo and Fatrick.

He continues to be managed by Edge Talent.