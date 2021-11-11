‘The Last Cowboy’: Taylor Sheridan’s Reality Series Returns With New Promo That Shows “Magic Of The West”

Taylor Sheridan’s reality series The Last Cowboy returns for its second season with a promo that highlights the “magic of the west” and the “rugged individuality” that it represents, according to the show’s EP.

The series is moving from Paramount Network to CMT for its second season launching on November 12 and the country-themed cabler has set a new teaser, which you can see above.

The series is an inside look at real life cowboys and cowgirls and the high-stakes sport of horse reining – a Western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops – as they prepare for the biggest bout in the sport’s history, The Run for a Million.

Glenda Hersh, who runs production company Truly Original, which makes the series, told Deadline that Yellowstone creator Sheridan is “so passionate” about the reining community and the sport and is a reiner himself.

“Taylor created the Run for a Million event which awards a $1 million purse, something big in any sport or show for that matter, and it’s the largest in reining history. He’s very connected to this show and is involved in all aspects of production. He’s also the commentator at Run for a Million and at qualifier events. More than 4,000 people come out to watch the Run for a Million live – that’s pretty amazing for a reining event that launched just two years ago,” she said.

She added that it taps into something “visceral”. “So many people have a fascination with the magic of the West and the rugged individuality that the West represents. It’s so visceral and fundamental to the American Dream,” she added. “This world appeals to both men and women and that’s reflective of the popularity of the cowboy culture in entertainment and certainly of our audience for The Last Cowboy.”

The Last Cowboy is produced for CMT by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Michelle Schiefen, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Alexandra Lowry serving as executive producers. Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari also serve as executive producers with Keith Cox and Todd Baynes overseeing the production for CMT.