‘The Kings Of Napa’: Premiere Date & First Teaser For OWN Series Revealed

OWN has revealed The Kings of Napa will premiere on January 11, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

(L to R): Ebonée Noel, Isaiah Whitlock Jr.,Yaani King Mondschein Christos Kalohoridis /Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Created by Janine Sherman Barrois, the series is focused on a picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.

Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry will direct the first two episodes; Ebonee Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, and Devika Parikh are set to recur. Guest stars include Isiah Whitlock Jr., Heather Simms, Curtis Hamilton, and Samantha Walkes.

The Kings of Napa is produced for OWN by Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sherman Barrois will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown, and Oprah Winfrey.

Watch a teaser for the series above.