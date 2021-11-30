NBC Nabs ‘The Irrational’ Drama From Arika Lisanne Mittman Inspired By Dan Ariely’s Book As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has handed out a put pilot commitment to The Irrational, an investigative thriller from writer/executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman, executive producers Mark Goffman (Umbrella Academy) and Samuel Baum (Lie To Me) and Universal Television where Mittman is under an overall deal.

Written by Mittman, The Irrational is inspired by behavioral economics professor and author Dan Ariely’s bestselling book Predictably Irrational. In it, a master of human behavior finally meets his match in a suspected domestic terrorist whose behavior even he can’t quite predict.

Mittman, Goffman and Baum executive produce while Ariely serves as a consultant. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Mittman is an executive producer on NBC/UTV’s breakout new drama series La Brea, which was recently renewed for a second season. She previously served as executive producer and co-showrunner on Spectrum’s Southern Gothic mystery series Paradise Lost. Before that, she was the executive producer and co-showrunner on the second season of NBC’s Timeless, starting as co-executive producer in season 1. She also served as a co-executive producer on Elementary for CBS, and she previously staffed on FX’s Tyrant, Showtime’s Dexter and CBS’ Medium.

Mittman is repped by Verve, Todd Feldman of The Feldman Co. and attorney Gregg Gellman.