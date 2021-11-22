Suzanna Son Joins The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp In ‘The Idol’ As HBO Hands Music Industry Drama Series Order

The Idol is going to series.

The music industry drama, co-created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, has been handed a series order and has rounded out its cast including Red Rocket rising star Suzanna Son.

Amy Seimetz, who has directed episodes of Atlanta and The Girlfriend Experience, will direct all six episodes.

The series, which will be filmed in and around LA, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including Blinding Lights, starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in September, as well as co-writing and exec producing.

It is set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

Son, who broke through in Sean Baker’s feature Red Rocket alongside Simon Rex, is a series regular alongside Steve Zissis (Togetherness) and Troye Sivan (Spud). Anne Heche, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Nico Hiraga are recurring.

Joseph Epstein (Health and Wellness) will serve as showrunner and writer on the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Seimetz, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Nick Hall, Sara E. White and Bron Studios’ Aaron Gilbert will exec produce with A24.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said, “When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before. Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”