‘The Hype’ Streetwear Competition Series Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

Offset and his crew of fashion co-signers are bringing their streetwear competition series The Hype back for a second season.

HBO Max has renewed the reality series for a second season. The series, which premiered in August, comes from Scout Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Season one featured special guest appearances from A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Wiz Khalifa and the winning designs from the first season were featured on StockX – with all items selling out within 24 hours of the episode’s release.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

The series will see a group of streetwear professionals compete in a series of challenges that cover the intricacies of designing, the business of fashion and the savvy to identify the latest trends.

Offset, a member of hip hop group Migos, will produce and be one of the co-signers – aka judges – alongside Beth Birkett, creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, and Marni Senofonte, a costume designer who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé and Lauryn Hill. Speedy Morman of Complex Media will host the eight-part series.

Scout’s David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams developed the series with Rachelle Mendez, a co-exec producer of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, who also worked on Queer Eye.

Rikki Hughes, who became the first Black female to receive an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for Netflix’s Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation comedy specials, is showrunner.

Collins, Eric, Williams, Hughes, Mendez will exec produce alongside Roc Nation co-founders Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith.