Scott Glenn, Colin Ford, Joelle Carter, Randy Houser & More Join Sports Drama ‘The Hill’

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Glenn (The Bourne Ultimatum, The Leftovers), Colin Ford (Captain Marvel, We Bought a Zoo), Joelle Carter (The Big Ugly, Justified), country music star Randy Houser and newcomer Jesse Berry are joining Dennis Quaid in The Hill, the family drama penned by Angelo Pizzo (Rudy, Hoosiers) and the late Scott Marshall Smith (The Score, Men of Honor), who passed away in December.

The film currently in production in Georgia tells the true story of Rickey Hill, a kid who overcame his physical disability to play professional baseball. Given the complexities Rickey faced in his relationship with his father, Pastor Hill (Quaid), his is a story about more than just athletics. It’s also a story about family, and what one young man can do to follow his dream.

Berry and Ford will play the young and older versions of Rickey, with Carter portraying Rickey’s mother, Helen Hill. Houser will portray Ray Clemons, an older gentlemen from Rickey’s childhood who encourages him to try out for Major League Baseball, with Glenn as Red Murff, the legendary MLB scout who discovers him.

Jeff Celentano (Breaking Point, Gunshy) is directing the film, cast by Rick Montgomery (Green Book). He’s also producing alongside Warren Ostergard, with Matthew Dwyer, Michael Hollingsworth, Michael Blubaugh and Rickey Hill serving as exec producers.

“When I met Rickey and heard his story, I became overwhelmed with emotion; something grabbed me from inside and wouldn’t let go,” said Celentano. “I’ve searched my whole career for a story like this. A story that touches all of us who have a dream and proves we can achieve those dreams no matter what stands in our way.”

Glenn is represented by Innovative Artists; Ford by Innovative Artists, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham; Carter by Innovative Artists and Forward Entertainment; Houser by WME.