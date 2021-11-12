‘The Harper House’: Animated Comedy Canceled At Paramount+

The Harper House is closing its doors.

Paramount+ has canceled the animated comedy after one season. It comes a week after the ten episode show, which premiered on September 16, wrapped up its season on November 4.

Creator Brad Neely broke the news on social media, “The Harper House is cancelled. I’ll always appreciate the show’s resilient crew and cast that came together during an unprecedented breakdown of normal life to make this family with me. I’m grateful to everyone involved and to anyone who gave it a shot. It’s time to get nuts.”

The adult animated comedy centers on Debbie Harper (Rhea Seehorn), the overconfident female head of a household, who struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper—a historic residence known as the Harper House.

The series featured an all-star voice cast that also includes Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason), Ryan Flynn (China, IL), Gabourey Sidibe (Empire), Gary Anthony Williams (Central Park), Nyima Funk (Key and Peele), VyVy Nguyen (MisSpelled), and Lance Krall (Breaking In).

The show is produced by CBS Studios’ animation arm, CBS Eye Animation Productions, in association with 219 Productions. Its exec producers are Neely and Katie Krentz. Titmouse, the Emmy-winning independent animation production company behind Netflix’s Big Mouth, serves as the animation studio for the series.