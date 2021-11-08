‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Adds Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Matt Cook, Omari K. Chancellor & Will Hochman

EXCLUSIVE: Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (The Serpent), Matt Cook (Man with a Plan), Omari K. Chancellor (The One?) and Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) have been cast in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Peter Farrelly’s film for Apple and Skydance Media.

They’ll appear in the Apple Original alongside previously announced cast members Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux and Kyle Allen.

Pic is based on Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, which became a New York Times bestseller upon its publication last year. It tells the true story of Donohue, who left New York for Vietnam in 1967 to track down and share a few beers with his childhood friends while they were serving in combat.

Serkis will play Christine, the younger sister of Efron’s Chickie, who opposes his views on the Vietnam War, with Cook playing Lt. Habershaw, a young and eager officer who meets Chickie along his journey. Chancellor will portray Erickson, a young MP who, along with his other fellow soldiers, drinks a few beers with Chickie during his travels, with Hochman as Tommy Minogue, a childhood friend of Chickie’s who goes missing in Vietnam.

Two-time Oscar winner Farrelly adapted the script for the film with Brian Currie and Pete Jones. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing on behalf of Skydance, along with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever joins a slate of titles at Apple TV+ that includes the recently released Tom Hanks-starrer Finch; Swan Song, starring and produced by Mahershala Ali, which will soon make its world premiere at AFI Fest; Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, led by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, which premiered at the New York Film Festival in September; Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming thriller Emancipation, starring and produced by Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s next feature Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; and more.

Serkis is represented by Lou Coulson Associates (UK) and Principal Entertainment; Cook by Working Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; Chancellor by Paradigm and JWS Entertainment; Hochman by Robert Stein Management and UTA.