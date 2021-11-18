‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Unveils First-Look Trailer & Sets Premiere For Julian Fellowes Period Drama

The Gilded Age, the long-awaited period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, finally will make it to air in January.

HBO has set the premiere for the series and unveiled first-look photos of the big-budget drama with images and a trailer (which you can see above).

The series, which is written by Fellowes and Sonja Warfield and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, will launch on Monday January 24 at 9pm.

The nine-part series stars, which was first greenlit to series by NBC in 2018, before HBO took it on in early 2019, stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The show, which is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, is an epic drama that follows the millionaire titans of New York City in the 1880s.

The story begins in 1882 — introducing young Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves into the New York City home of her thoroughly old-money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an accomplished African-American woman, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old-money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. In this exciting new world that is on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society or forge her own path?

Exec producers include Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, David Crockett, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield.