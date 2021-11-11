‘The Flight Attendant’: Alanna Ubach Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Series As Recurring Guest Star

EXCLUSIVE: Alanna Ubach (Bombshell, Euphoria) has joined the Season 2 cast of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series The Flight Attendant as a recurring guest star.

She’ll appear in the new season—which is currently in production—alongside returning series regulars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez; new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria; returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall; and new recurring guest stars Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Max Original based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name centers on Cassie Bowden (Cuoco), a reckless flight attendant with an alcoholism problem who in Season 1, wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man—and no idea what happened. Season 2 finds Cassie living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

Ubach will play Carol Atkinson, also known as Black Market Carol, a perfectly groomed, icy flight attendant who is not a fan of Cassie.

Showrunner Steve Yockey developed the series, and exec produces alongside Cuoco, co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree. Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions, Berlanti Productions and Bonnie Munoz serve as its producers, with Jess Meyer as its co-executive producer.

Ubach is best known for her work in the Legally Blonde films, along with her turn as Mamá Imelda in Disney/Pixar’s Coco, and as Jo Hernandez-Frumpkis in the Bravo series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. She recurs opposite Kate Beckinsale on the Paramount+ series Guilty Party, and will return for the sophomore seasons of Disney+’s Monsters at Work, HBO’s Euphoria, and Hulu’s Crossing Swords.

The actress has also appeared in such series as Netflix’s Maya and the Three, Fox’s Filthy Rich, FX’s Snowfall, AMC’s Dietland, Amazon’s Hand of God, Showtime’s Californication and HBO’s Hung, among others. Additional film credits include Bombshell, Gloria Bell, To the Bone, Bad Teacher, Rango, Waiting… and its sequel Still Waiting… and Clockwatchers.

Ubach is represented by Gersh and manager Margrit Polak.