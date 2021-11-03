The Exchange Adds Animated Movie ‘Shadowrail Circus’ To AFM Lineup

EXCLUSIVE: Interactive story app Weirdwood Manor is being adapted as an animated movie titled Shadowrail Circus, which The Exchange is launching sales on this week during the virtual AFM.

The project follows fourteen-year-old Lettie Donough who unknowingly unlocks her dormant magical abilities and is thrust into the wondrous world of the Shadowrail Circus — a troupe of fantastical performers led by a magnificent Trackdragon. Pursued by a sorcerous Pirate Queen, Lettie must learn to survive the perilous Tracklands and discover her family’s dark legacy.

Currently in production and casting in Canada, the film is being directed by Luke Minaker, produced by Paul Pattison, and executive-produced by Luke Carroll (The Willoughbys). Production company is Relish Studios in association with Wasabi Entertainment.

Weirdwood Manor first launched in 2015 as an interactive story app with more than one million downloads. It has since been expanded by Macmillan Publishing as a three-book middle-grade novel series, The Thieves Of Weirdwood, written by Christian McKay Heidicker.

“Shadowrail Circus is an exciting and heart-warming adventure for the whole family that will delight fans of Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, and Artemis Fowl. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this unique animated feature to AFM,” said, Brian CEO of The Exchange.

The Exchange’s AFM slate also includes John Cena’s The Independent and Kaley Cucuo/ Pete Davidson’s Meet Cute.