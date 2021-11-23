Christina Ricci Joins Cyberpunk Pic ‘The Dresden Sun’ From Director Michael Ryan

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Ricci (The Matrix Resurrections, Yellowjackets) has signed on to play a supporting role in The Dresden Sun, a cyberpunk indie from writer-director Michael Ryan (Interpreters: a C & Earth Chronicle – quantum 1, The Silencer & the Sky), which also stars Samantha Win.

The film observes as a heist goes south when a brilliant, principled mercenary with a traumatic past works with an insider to steal a valued asset from Peredor Corporation called “the sphere.” The C & Earth corporation, vying for global dominance, seeks to find a solution to an otherworldly technology via a scientist’s project. Meanwhile, a financial analyst, who despises his job at the powerful investment firm Mutual One, finds himself caught between deadly corporate rivals, financial fraud, and technological espionage, and is ultimately forced to run from a psychopathic military contractor.

Ricci will play Dr. Dresden Corliss, an inventor of a cosmic technology, who grieves over the death of a loved one. Michael Ryan and Tyler Lockamy are producing via their Archetype Pictures banner, with Neely Gurman handling casting.

Ricci currently stars in the critically acclaimed Showtime series Yellowjackets, and will next be seen in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, which is hitting theaters and HBO Max on December 22. The veteran actress has previously starred on the TV side in Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Pan Am and more. She’s appeared on the film side in such titles as Black Snake Moan, Monster, Sleepy Hollow, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Ice Storm, Casper, and Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 adaptation of The Addams Family.

Ricci is represented by ICM, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Jamie Afifi.