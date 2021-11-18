‘The Crown’: Dominic West’s Son Senan West To Play Prince William In Netflix Royal Drama

The Crown has found its Prince William, very close to home. Senan West, the 13-year-old son of Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles in the royal drama’s upcoming fifth season, will join his dad in the role of Prince William, Deadline has confirmed.

We understand Senan West will play a slightly older Prince William in the final episodes of Season 5. The casting will mark his on-screen debut.

Dominic West takes over for Josh O’Connor, who played the young Prince in the fourth season. Elizabeth Debicki, takes over for Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the fourth season, which ended with the couple still married, if very unhappily. Season 5 is slated to premiere in 2022.

Season 5 cast also includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major. Khalid Abdalla will also appear as Princess Diana’s beau, Dodi Fayed.

William, second in the line of succession to the British throne. was just 15 when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash.

We understand that storylines in Season 5 will include Princess Diana’s bombshell BBC Panorama interview, which made headlines after an inquiry revealed the full scale of reporter Martin Bashir’s deceit in securing the scoop.

The Crown is produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. It is exec produced by Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox with Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison and Oona O Beirn as producers.

Variety was first to report the casting.