‘The Continental’: Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb Join Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

Peter Greene (Training Day, For Life), Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll, The Knick) are set as leads opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz’s The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. The Continental will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.



The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Greene will play Uncle Charlie; Adegun will portray Charon; and Bobb will play Mayhew.

They join previously announced cast members Woodell as the series lead Winston Scott the younger version of the iconic character from the John Wick film franchise, whose origin story is told through the event series; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Mel Gibson as Cormac, and Ben Robson as Frankie.

Executive producers Greg Coolidge (Wayne, Ride Along) and Kirk Ward (Wayne) are writing the event series and serve as showrunners. Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will also serve as executive producers.

The John Wick trilogy has grossed almost $600 million worldwide. The films have been scripted by Kolstad and directed by Stahelski, and John Wick: Chapter Four is currently shooting in Germany, France and Japan with Reeves reprising his assassin character.

Of Nigerian origin, raised in Streatham, South London, Adegun makes his professional acting debut in The Continental. Ayomide is currently a final year BA Acting student at The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. He was the 2020 recipient of the Luke Westlake Scholarship, which supports a promising actor from a working-class background in their final year at drama school. He is represented by lawyer Lucy Popkin of GGSSC.

Bobb most recently filmed the Showtime series The First Lady in the role of Theodore Roosevelt. On the film side, he is currently shooting Butcher’s Crossing opposite Nicolas Cage, and will next appear in Cabrini, God’s Country opposite Thandiwe Newton, and Goodnight Mommy opposite Naomi Watts.

Greene’s film credits include Pulp Fiction, The Mask, Usual Suspects, Training Day, Labrynth, and a lead role in indie 3 Days Rising. He also recurs as Wild Bill in ABC’s For Life.