‘The Boys’: Amazon Drops First Look At Laurie Holden’s Crimson Countess For Season 3

Laurie Holden has suited up as the Crimson Countess in a sneak peek image for Season 3 of The Boys on Amazon.

The Boys‘ official Instagram account provided fans of the comic book series their first look at Holden’s masked supe on Friday. In June, Deadline learned that The Americans and Proven Innocent actress was set to join the series’ junior season in a recurring role.

As the Crimson Countess, Holden will join stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Star. Additional actors joining the Season 3 as supes cast are Sean Patrick Falnery, Miles Gaston and Nick Wechsler. Frances Turner, Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan will also appear in Season 3.

Jensen Ackles will also join the upcoming season as Soldier Boy.

The picture sees Holden donning a wig, super-suit complete with a cape all in color-ways apt for the Crimson Countess. The Instagram caption is short but pointed, reading “Payback’s a b*tch. #CrimsonCountess.”

Holden also shared the photo on her Twitter account.

“Time for some Payback! I can’t wait for the world to see Crimson Countess in action,” she wrote.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, Amazon Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

See the social media posts below.