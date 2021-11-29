‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Teaser Hints At Bounty Hunter’s Sarlacc Escape

“I am Boba Fett, left for dead on the sands of Tatooine” says the bounty hunter in a voiceover in a new teaser trailer for Disney+s The Book of Boba Fett. “Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect.”

The clip teases that fateful moment in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of The Jedi when Boba fell into the dreaded Sarlacc pit. The clip shifts to a shot of Boba healing himself in a Bacta tank, and hints at how he may have escaped from that seemingly deadly fall after his jetpack malfunctioned.

The Book of Boba Fett, teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) star in the spinoff. The series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Disney+ also revealed two new character posters for Boba and Fennec Shand seen below.



The Book of Boba Fett from LucasFilm begins launches December 29 on Disney+.

Watch the teaser above.

Disney+