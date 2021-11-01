‘The Book Of Boba Fett’: Jennifer Beals Casting Revealed By Disney+ Series Trailer

Jennifer Beals will be portraying a Twi’lek in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, Deadline has confirmed. Specifics regarding her character are being kept under wraps. Beals made her surprising debut in the series’ trailer debut on Monday.

The Book of Boba Fett—premiering on Dec. 29— will find legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) will star in the spinoff, with Robert Rodriguez joining as executive producer, along with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Fans first got wind of the series after the credits of the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, in which we see Return of the Jedi character Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s old right-hand man, sitting on his throne in the old palace. Fennec enters shooting most of the creatures around him and blasting the shackles off the blue dancing girl. Then Boba enters.

Bib exclaims, “Boba, I thought you were dead!” Boba then shoots him dead and takes the throne at Jabba’s palace. Afterward, the title card “THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. COMING DECEMBER 2021” appeared on-screen.

Beals is coming off the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q, which she both stars in and executive produces. She recently wrapped production on the upcoming Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive opposite Mila Kunis.

Watch The Book of Boba Fett trailer in full below.