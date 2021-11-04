‘The Blacklist’ Casts Colby Lewis; Rekha Sharma Joins ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

We’ve heard his voice, and soon we’ll be meeting Alina Park’s husband, Peter, in the flesh. Colby Lewis has signed on for a major recurring role as Peter, the husband of Sohn’s Alina Park, on NBC’s The Blacklist. A ray of sunshine and an attentive spouse, Peter is protective of his wife, Alina (Sohn), and deeply anxious about the danger she encounters at her job. Peter’s voice was heard briefly in a phone call and the character has been referenced in earlier episodes. The Blacklist, starring James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff and Amir Arison, jumped forward two years in its season 9 return on October 21. In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. The Blacklist is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Lewis previous credits include a recurring role on Chicago Med and a cast member in the Broadway play Hamilton. He’s repped by Artists and Representatives and manager Bob McGowan.

Battlestar Galactica alumna Rekha Sharma is set for a heavily recurring role on the fourth season of the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico. Written by Carina Adly MacKenzie and directed by Julie Plec, the reimagined Roswell, like the original, is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. Sharma will play Shivani, an internationally recognized futurist and tech entrepreneur with a distinct warmth and wisdom underneath her genius antics. Roswell, New Mexico hails from Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods, Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios. Sharma also will be seen in a heavily recurring role in Showtime’s Yellowjackets. She also recently wrapped major arcs in Another Life and Imperfects for Netflix. She is repped by Characters in Vancouver and 11:11 Entertainment for management.