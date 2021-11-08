‘The Big Leap’ & ‘Our Kind Of People’ Wrap Short Freshman Runs On Fox With No Back Orders

UPDATED: Fox just released its midseason schedule, and it does not include the network’s new fall 2020 scripted series, dramas The Big Leap and Our Kind of People. Neither of the shows is getting a back order; The Big Leap will end its freshman run of 11 episodes, while Our Kind Of People’s first season consists of 12 episodes. Fox is expected to make a decision on the series’ future in the spring.

Sources indicate that both The Big Leap, starring Scott Foley and Simone Recasner, and Our Kind of People, headlined by Yaya DaCosta, had been designed for shorter runs. Still, in success, Fox could’ve asked for more episodes. I also hear that The Big Leap‘s original order was for 10 episodes, with Fox eventually ordering one additional episode.

Both The Big Leap and Our Kind of People launched to high expectations, with the ballet drama-comedy drawing parallels to Fox’s breakout hit Glee, and the soapy Our Kind of People, executive produced by Lee Daniels, evoking comparisons to the Lee-co-created Empire, which had a very successful run on the network.

However, ratings for both The Big Leap and Our Kind of People have been soft, with the dramas ranking as Fox’s lowest-rated series this fall, with Our Kind Of People the stronger of the two in total viewers. While renewal decisions may not come until spring, the shows’ modest ratings performance is likely to hurt their long-term prospects. Still, Fox brass are said to like the shows creatively, which is expected to weigh into the final decision. Word is that the network is in conversations with the producers on both shows and is reviewing their Season 2 ideas.