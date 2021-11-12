Skip to main content
Disney+ Releases New Clip From ‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Band Learns “I’ve Got A Feeling”

'The Beatles: Get Back' Disney+/Twitter

Disney+ tweeted a glimpse of history in the making today, with a 90-second clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming docuseries The Beatles: Get Back showing pop’s greatest band learning a song that would become a classic.

The clip shows The Beatles rehearsing Paul McCartney’s new “I’ve Got a Feeling,” with the session kicked off when guitarist George Harrison dryly tells his bandmates, “Maybe we should learn a few songs…”

Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

McCartney then launches into the latest Lennon/McCartney creation, shouting out the chord changes as he teaches Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr the new song. After McCartney finishes — and having sung the vocals with the repeated chorus “I’ve got a feeling,” Harrison deadpans, “”Is that one called ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’?”

The Beatles: Get Back will air as a three-night event on Disney+ beginning November 25.

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Official Trailer & Poster Offer Longer Look At Peter Jackson’s Disney+ Docuseries On Band’s Last Live Performance

Watch the new clip here:

