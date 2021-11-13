‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Issues First-Look Clip At The Fab Four’s Final Days

The endless fascination with The Beatles continues on Disney+, which is celebrating its second anniversary with a cavalcade of new content, including director Peter Jackson’s three-part examination of the Fab Four’s lasting influence as seen in its creative process.

The first clip from The Beatles: Get Back rolls out on Nov. 25. The docuseries from Lord of the Rings director Jackson was made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage. It claims to provide the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed.

The focus is on the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, showcasing The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years.

Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century.

The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.<

The series is presented by Walt Disney Studios in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. The series is produced by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen (They Shall Not Grow Old) and Jonathan Clyde (Eight Days a Week), with Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones (Eight Days a Week) and Ken Kamins (The Hobbit trilogy) serving as executive producers.