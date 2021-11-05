The Avenue Acquires Rights To CJ ENM’s Romantic Drama ‘Press Play’ Starring Lewis Pullman, Clara Rugaard, Danny Glover And Matt Walsh

The Avenue has claimed North American rights to Press Play, a romantic drama from Parasite producer CJ ENM, starring Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon franchise) and Matt Walsh (Veep), which it will release next year.

The film picked up by Highland Film Group’s domestic distribution arm centers on a young woman (Rugaard) who has a chance to save the love of her life (Pullman) when she discovers that the mixtape they made together can transport her back in time. It marks the feature directorial debut of visual effects editor Greg Björkman, who teamed up with James Bachelor (Hulu’s Into the Dark) to write the script.

CJ ENM’s Yeonu Choi produced the film with Josh Boone, Logan Lerman and Jonathan Schwartz, with CJ’s Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko serving as exec producers. CJ ENM is also handling international sales.

“Music can be such an integral part of one’s life,” noted Björkman. “What better way to travel back in time than through the soundtrack of your youth.”

“Our superb cast fills the screen with honesty and passion in this beautiful time-traveling tale, with music as our guide,” added The Avenue’s President of Domestic Marketing and Distribution, JJ Caruth. “We are excited to bring an original twist to the rom-com genre to audiences in this delightful ride of a film.”

Press Play is part of an expanding slate of English-language films at CJ ENM. The company is currently working on a Parasite television series for HBO, and producing a reboot of Lee Byeong-heon’s action comedy Extreme Job, which is one of two current collaborations with Kevin Hart on English-language remakes of Korean hits—the other being the female-driven dramedy, Bye, Bye, Bye, based on the Korean film, Sunny.

The first film released by The Avenue following its 2020 launch was martial arts sci-fi film Jiu Jitsu starring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and Frank Grillo. Other upcoming titles from the HFG division include Dallas Jackson’s action-thriller The System, starring Tyrese Gibson, Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven and Lil Yachty, and the romance One True Loves, starring Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey.