‘The Accidental Wolf’ Renewed For Season 2 By Streamer Topic

EXCLUSIVE: The Accidental Wolf, a drama series starring Kelli O’Hara, has been renewed for a second season by streamer Topic.

The First Look Entertainment-backed digital platform, will launch the second season of the show, which comes from writer and director Arian Moayed, who is best known for playing dastardly foe Stewy in HBO’s Succession, on December 30.

The six-episode second season will feature Laurie Metcalf, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Denis O’Hare, Judith Light, Judith Ivey and Sahr Ngaujah.

Six months has passed since Katie, played by O’Hara, answered a phone call that upended her life and put the fate of a pregnant and wounded stranger in her hands. Her family is threatening to medicate her and take away her daughter. Every lead has gone cold. Katie attempts to return to her old life, but a new faction emerges that pulls her deeper into the mystery of what happened on the fateful night of the unknown call and brings danger straight to her doorstep.

Guest stars include Justin Bartha, Jocelyn Bioh, Reed Birney, Danny Burstein, Louis Cancelmi, Raúl Castillo, Michael Chernus, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, and Dagmara Dominczyk.

The second season of The Accidental Wolf is executive produced by Damon Owlia, Topic’s Ryan Chanatry and Gena Konstantinakos, Gregory Franklin/Franklin Theatrical Group, Jayne Baron Sherman/Mom’s Money Productions, and creator Arian Moayed.

“With an astounding cast, led by Kelli O’Hara’s tour-de-force performance, I’ve been able to ask a central question: How far would you go to help a stranger?,” said Moayed. “And through my own experiences as an immigrant who has found himself constantly fighting for other voiceless people, I’ve been able to write an empathy thriller called The Accidental Wolf, that dares to answer that central question.”

“The Accidental Wolf is a profoundly relevant meditation on living in a ‘post-truth’ information ecosystem, where people are confronted with partial and contradictory information and left to discern for themselves what is really going on,” added Gena Konstantinakos, VP, Originals for Topic. “Arian has done a beautiful job inviting audiences to interpret this story for themselves.”