‘The 100’ Prequel Not Moving Forward At The CW

The long-in-the works spinoff of The 100 that refused to die for two years is now officially over at the CW.

The prequel, from The 100 developer/executive producer/showrunner Jason Rothenberg, started as a backdoor pilot in the seventh and final season of The CW drama, and was greenlighted in October 2019.

The project did not go to series in May 2020 but was kept alive. As Deadline has reported, the scenario that was discussed on and off for The 100 prequel was a joint run on the CW and HBO Max. That remained the path that was pursued for the project until the end.

In his most recent update in May of this year, the CW president Mark Pedowitz gave fans hope.

“There are still discussions going on — it is not done in any way, shape or form,” he said during The CW’s upfront press call. “The discussions are still happening.”

Set 97 years before the events of the original series, the prequel starts with the end of the world — a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of Earth’s human population — and follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before.

Iola Evans, Adain Bradley and Leo Howard appeared in the backdoor pilot; their options expired a year and a half ago.

Rothenberg executive produces with The 100 EP Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy for The 100 producers Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios. It is unclear whether WBTV would shop the project elsewhere.

The 100 finished its seven-season run in September 2020.