Jenkins managed to flag down a California Highway Patrol officer and reported the incident.
LAPD officers responded to the scene and a police report was filed. Poolice also searched his home to ensure that the suspects were not inside, authorities said.
Descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle were not immediately available.
“Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business,” the bulletin said.