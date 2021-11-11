Terrence Jenkins, who goes by Terrence J in his acting, hosting and reporting career for BET and MTV, narrowly escaped an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a group of armed suspects followed him to his home in Sherman Oaks, tried to rob him, and then shot at his car as he sped away.

KABC-TV reports that the incident happened around 3 AM on Wednesday. Four suspects followed Terrence J to his home on Vista Street. There, he was confronted in a robbery attempt. At least one suspect had a gun, police said.