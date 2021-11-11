Jenkins managed to flee in his car, but was chased by the would-be robbers. One opened fire in the area of Moorpark Street and Sepulveda Boulevard. No one was injured.

Jenkins managed to flag down a California Highway Patrol officer and reported the incident.

LAPD officers responded to the scene and a police report was filed. Poolice also searched his home to ensure that the suspects were not inside, authorities said.

Descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle were not immediately available.

LAPD has issued a community alert to raise awareness of a recent increase in the “ongoing trend of follow home robberies.”

“Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business,” the bulletin said.