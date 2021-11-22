Terra Field, Netflix Engineer At Center Of Dave Chappelle Controversy, Resigns From Streamer

Terra Field, one of the Netflix employees who organized the walkout around Dave Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer, has resigned from the streamer.

Field, along with B. Pagels-Minor, organized the October demonstration after saying that Netflix had allowed the comedian to attack “the trans community, and the very validity of transness” in the show. That came after Field had been suspended by Netflix for what the company said was related to attending a high-level meeting without authorization. Field was later reinstated.

Field revealed the resignation Monday on social media.

“This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure,” Field wrote. “When I was looking to change teams at Netflix, when I was trying to decide if I needed a break from my ERG leadership role, and when I was suspended from Netflix in October, there was one person whose advice I sought in all three cases: B. Pagels-Minor. Shortly after B. was fired for something I did not and do not believe they did, I made a decision: sink or swim, I was going to walk side by side with B. as they had for so many of us while they led the Trans* ERG. Last week, B. had their son. They are both happy and healthy, and for me that is the note that I’d like this chapter of my life to end on. I want to focus on the joy, not the heartache.”

Field in her note also thanked thanked Netflix’s Base OS team as well as its Trans* Employee Resource Group and its inclusion and diversity team.

“I am going to take a month to rest, recover, and consider what I want to do next, Field wrote. “I have been working full time since 2003 and I don’t think I’ve ever taken more than a week or two off at once other than for medical leave. Hopefully the time will allow me to remember the things I love and miss about this work.”