‘Tereza37’ Writer-Star Lana Barić Says It Was Important To Show “The Imperfection Of Female Bodies” In Croatia’s Oscar Entry – Contenders International

Lana Barić joined director Danilo Šerbedžija at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event to talk about the taboo-busting Tereza37, Croatia’s official candidate for the International Feature Oscar. The film centers on Barić’s character Tereza, a married woman who decides to sleep with multiple men while trying for a baby.

Responding to a question about the honest portrayal of the realities of women’s bodies, Barić said: “Some people say that it’s too much, because it is in your face. … It sort of bothered them. And that kind of reaction was really important for me, because if it did bother them, then it means we did provoke some kind of reaction which was genuine. For me, it was really important to show the imperfection of female bodies… It’s not popular to show blood when it’s connected to periods, or abortion or miscarriages or anything like that.”

Šerbedžija said he was immediately won over by Barić’s script.

“When I read it, my first feeling was huge jealousy. Why didn’t I write this? Because I really loved it a lot. And I knew I wanted to do this,” he said. Asked about the film’s balance between comedy and drama, he said: “I like to say that my favorite movies are when they’re really imitating life. And as in life, you always have laughter and crying going together… That’s our life. It’s full of laughter and crying.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.