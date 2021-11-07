Terence Wilson Dies: ‘Astro’ In UK Reggae Band UB40 Was 64

Terence Wilson , a founding member of British reggae band UB40 who was best known by his stage name, “ Astro ,” has died after a short illness, his current band confirmed.

UB40 formed in Birmingham in the late 1970s, with Wilson a part of the group for more than 30 years. During his tenure, they had the hits “Red Red Wine” and “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love.”

Wilson left the band to join breakaway group “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro” in 2013.

The band was a popular attraction on the club and shed level touring circuit. They dealt with social and political issues in their songs, something Wilson claimed to know well.

“I went through the same rigmarole as most black people in the late 70s,” Astro told The Guardian in May. “We found it harder to write love songs than militant lyrics, because it was a lot easier to write about stuff you had witnessed or read about. It seemed natural to us,” he said.

The current version of UB40 also noted Astro’s death on its social media.