Terence Wilson Dies: ‘Astro’ In UK Reggae Band UB40 Was 64

Terence Wilson, a founding member of British reggae band UB40 who was best known by his stage name, “Astro,” has died after a short illness, his current band confirmed.
Wilson left the band to join breakaway group “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro” in 2013.
The band was a popular attraction on the club and shed level touring circuit. They dealt with social and political issues in their songs, something Wilson claimed to know well.
“I went through the same rigmarole as most black people in the late 70s,” Astro told The Guardian in May. “We found it harder to write love songs than militant lyrics, because it was a lot easier to write about stuff you had witnessed or read about. It seemed natural to us,” he said.
The current version of UB40 also noted Astro’s death on its social media.
“We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better known as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family.”
RIP ASTRO
We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness.
Our sincere condolences to his family
UB40 pic.twitter.com/6huxc1wN8k
— UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) November 6, 2021
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.