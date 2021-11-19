‘Tell Me Lies’: Jackson White To Star In Hulu Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mrs. Fletcher star Jackson White has been tapped as the male lead opposite Grace Van Patten in Tell Me Lies, Hulu’s straight-to-series drama based on Carola Lovering’s novel, which is executive produced by Emma Roberts.

Adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

With an enigmatic quality and a fierce intelligence, Stephen’s (White) ability to read people has always been a means of survival. But underneath his charm, he has a dark side. When he meets Lucy (Van Patten) he will bring out a side of her that is simultaneously enthralling and frightening. Together they will embark on a tumultuous journey, with repercussions that neither could have predicted.

Oppenheimer, who serves as showrunner, executive produces alongside Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski via their Belletrist banner, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan for Rebelle Media, and Vice Studios’ Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer for Vice-owned Refinery29. Lovering serves as a consulting producer. 20th Television is the studio.

In his first major role, White starred opposite Kathryn Hahn in the 2019 HBO limited series Mrs. Fletcher. He next stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Michael Bay’s action thriller film Ambulance. White, who just wrapped production as the lead Jud Crandall in Paramount Players’ Pet Sematary followup for Paramount+, is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.