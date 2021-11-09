TV Academy Invites Location Managers To Join For First Time After Tweaking Producers Peer Group Eligibility

The Television Academy said Tuesday that it has updated eligibility requirements for its Producers Peer Group, moves that includes adding a Location Managers Subgroup. It means that for the first time, qualifying location managers and assistant location managers will be eligible for either active or associate membership.

The Producers Peer Group tweaks also include redefining eligibility requirements “to align with the industry’s more contemporary production titles and credits,” the Academy said. As a result, executives in charge of production, segment producers, field producers and transmedia producers are now eligible for active voting membership.

“Location managers play an integral role in the production, the look, logistics and on-set oversight of producing a television show; and they are a welcome addition to the Producers Peer Group,” Producers governor Tony Carey said in a release revealing the changes.

Added governor Keith Raskin: “These creative and collaborative professionals are indispensable to our business and will bring valuable insight to the Academy.”

Television Academy leadership worked with the Location Managers Guild International on parameters for the subgroup, spearheaded by LMGI 1st vice president J.J. Levine and president John Rakich, according to the guild. Weissman/Markovitz Communications, which reps LMGI, was also instrumental, the Academy said.

“This is a milestone moment, not just for the LMGI, but for all Location Professionals to be recognized as creative contributors within the Television Academy, especially now with the wealth of incredible content being made,” said Rakich. “Today we celebrate the synergistic and collaborative relationships that Location Professionals have with Producers to create exceptional storytelling on an international scale.”

Applications to join are now available here.