Telemundo Deportes’ Canada Vs. Mexico World Cup Match Is Its Most-Watched Sporting Event In Two Years

Telemundo Deportes scored big with the Tuesday presentation of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Canada and Mexico.

The match delivered 2.1 million total viewers and 1 million adults 18-49 during its window, becoming Telemundo’s most-watched sporting event since the 2019 Copa America Final Brazil vs. Peru. The match peaked at 10:30 PM ET, reaching 2.4 million total viewers and 1.1 million adults 18-49.

Canada’s 2-1 win over Mexico fueled Telemundo to become the #1 broadcast network in primetime during 8-11 p.m. ET among adults 18-49 and 18-34, regardless of language. In addition, Telemundo ranked #2 among all broadcast and cable networks, according to Nielsen.

On cable, Universo’s Canada vs. Mexico simulcast, coupled with the earlier Jamaica vs. USA game, propelled the network to the #1 ranking on Spanish cable among total viewers and adults 18-49 during primetime and total day.Universo’s telecast of Canada vs. Mexico delivered 393,000 total viewers and 194,000 adults 18-49 during the match window. Jamaica 1-1 tied with USA scored 239,000 total viewers and 94,000 adults 18-49.

Online, Telemundo Deportes’ digital coverage on Tuesday, which featured livestreams of all four matches, delivered 6.6 million minutes watched and generated 362,000 stream starts. In total, during November’s qualifying window that featured seven matches, online generated 9.5 million minutes watched, with over 545,000 stream starts across Telemundo and Universo digital platforms.

The CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will return to Telemundo platforms in 2022 for the final match days starting January 27.