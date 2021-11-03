TNT Ices ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Premiere Date; TBS’ ‘Full Frontal’ & ‘American Dad!’ Also Set For January

TNT and TBS have set winter premiere dates for three of their top series.

The third-season bow of TNT’s Snowpiercer is set for Monday, January 24. TNT’s late-nighter Full Frontal with Samantha Bee returns for Season 7 on Thursday, January 20, with Season 17 of its Seth McFarlane toon American Dad! set for Thursday, January 24.

Snowpiercer‘s second season ended with Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotting to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to the train and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season 3 picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10-car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization. Meanwhile, back on the train, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.

The series from Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Christoph Schrewe, Ben Rosenblatt, Scott Derrickson, Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Roswell Drama From ‘Project Blue Book’ Duo In Works At TNT

Led by the former Daily Show correspondent, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee brings a unique perspective to stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the “boyfriend loophole” and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker.

American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. The voice cast also includes Wendy Schaal, Rachael MacFarlane, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker. The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

Snowpiercer, Full Frontal and American Dad! join two sophomore TBS competition series whose January dates already were announced: Go-Big Show (January 6) and Wipeout (January 11). The network also will simulcast the Critics Choice Awards on January 9, along with The CW.

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Pins Down Its 2022 Premiere Date On TBS