TBS Picks Up ‘Kill The Orange-Faced Bear’ Comedy Starring Damon Wayans Jr. To Series

TBS has picked up to series comedy pilot Kill the Orange-Faced Bear starring Damon Wayons Jr. The network has ordered 10 episodes of the comedy about one man’s epic revenge journey after a bear eats his girlfriend.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Wayans Jr. stars as Hank, the charming, funny and grieving man who’s hell-bent on tracking down Brenda the bear, along with Jessy Hodges as Jamie, the twin sister of Hank’s late girlfriend; Alex Karpovsky as Ronnie, an oddball park ranger; and Nate Torrence as Murray, Hank’s best friend. The voice cast lineup includes Sarah Silverman as Brenda, the sarcastic badass grizzly bear who attacked and ate Hank’s girlfriend; Nicole Byer as Pauline, a bear with perfect fur and perfect nails who uses her feminine wiles to seduce Brenda’s husband; and Sam Richardson as Steve, the charmingly idiotic bear with a dangerous habit of breaking into cars to steal snacks and beer.

The series is written, and executive produced by Romanski (fka Chris Romanski). Trevor Engelson and Steven Fisher of Underground, Alex Karpovsky, Jake Szymanski, and Wayans Jr. also serve as executive producers. Jake Szymanski directed the pilot.