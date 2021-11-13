Taylor Swift Releases Full Version Of New ‘All Too Well’ Short Film With Dylan O’Brien & Sadie Sink

UPDATE: Taylor Swift has now released the full version of her new short film, All Too Well.

EARLIER: A new music video short film written and directed by Taylor Swift for her song “All Too Well” was teased by the singer on social media today, and will be released Nov. 12. The short stars Swift along with Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner).

“November 12. Remember it,” Swift captioned the 30-second teaser, which does not include any footage of the performers or music from the song. Instead, the brief clip of autumn-hued trees and a a car driving down a quiet road.

Watch the teaser below.

The song, originally from the 2012 album Red, also will be released on Nov. 12 in a new 10-minute version from Swift’s rerecording Red (Taylor’s Version). Her first rerecorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released in April.

Here’s the teaser shared by Swift on Instagram today: