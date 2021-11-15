Taylor Swift Releases New Video For “I Bet You Think About Me” Directed By Blake Lively

In the wake of her 10-minute Saturday Night Live performance of “All Too Well,” Taylor Swift has released a new video for a different song – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”

Directed by Blake Lively, the video was teased yesterday when Swift tweeted, “Surprise! New Music Video Tomorrow,” adding, “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blacklively on her directorial debut.m Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds attended Swift’s SNL afterparty Saturday.

Watch the new video above.

Swift did not perform “I Bet You Think About Me” on SNL as she broke with the show’s tradition by performing only one song (albeit a 10-minute song). Earlier in the week she said on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she’d likely perform “one song that is the length of three songs.”

Both “All Too Well” and “I Bet You Think About Me” are included on Swift’s new album Red (Taylor’s Version).