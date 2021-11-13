Taylor Swift Breaks Pair Of Spotify Records Upon Release Of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Chart-topper Taylor Swift broke a pair of Spotify records upon the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Spotify confirmed in a post today on their official Twitter page.

“On Friday, November 12th, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female,” a Spotify spokesperson wrote, over an image of Swift, “and Taylor broke the record for the most-streamed female in a day in Spotify history.

“We’ll remember this day in history all too well,” the spokesperson added in the photo caption. “Congratulations @taylorswift13.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) is a re-recording of Swift’s 2012 hit album, Red. The Republic Records release consists of 30 tracks and features collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran, among others. The new version of Red comes on the heels of Swift’s first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which was released back in April.

Swift has made it her mission to re-record her first six albums, as a countermeasure against changed ownership of the masters to her music, thereby regaining some control over her back catalog. She came to this decision after manager Scooter Braun purchased her former big Machine Label, selling her masters to investment firm Shamrock Holdings for $300 million.

On Friday, Swift also released All Too Well—a short film based on her song of the same name, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, which she wrote and directed.

Tonight, she makes her sixth return to Saturday Night Live, as musical guest for an episode hosted by Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors.

Check out Spotify’s social media tribute to Swift below.