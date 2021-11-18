Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Announces Full Cast Ahead Of December Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1883 has announced the full cast ahead of the December 19 premiere on Paramount+.

Audie Rick (Kenobi: A Star Wars Story), Marc Rissmann (Game of Thrones), Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) are set as series regulars alongside previously announced Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. Additional cast includes Dawn Olivieri (Bright), Emma Malouff (American Crime Story), Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora (A Shining Moment), Nichole Galicia (Django Unchained), Stephanie Nur (Four Women and a Funeral), Amanda Jaros (Women of the Movement), Noah Le Gros (A Score to Settle) and Martin Sensmeier (Yellowstone).

Created by Sheridan, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Rick plays young John Dutton Sr.

Rissmann portrays Josef, a European immigrant who is married to Risa (Fiamora), who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier.

Nelsen plays Ennis, a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women and children north to find a home.

Hébert is Wade, a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life.

Olivieri plays Claire, a fierce, practical and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home.

Malouff portrays Mary Abel, the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.

Fine plays Grady, an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey.

Brancusi is Noemi, a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed.

Fiamora portrays Risa, a young immigrant woman who is married to Josef and joins the traveling camp to move west.

Jaros plays Alina a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve.

Galicia portrays Guinevere, a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas.

Nur is Melodi, a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon.

Le Gros plays Colton, a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey.

Sensmeier portrays Sam, a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

1883 hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, with production partners 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

Rick is repped by Paloma Model & Talent. Rissmann is repped by Neon Kite, A3 and Curtis Brown. Nelsen is repped by CESD Talent Agency and The Boothe Group. Hébert is repped by Link Entertainment and The Kohner Agency. Olivieri is repped by Thruline Entertainment and Talentworks. Malouff is repped by Jess Canty at Cinterra Entertainment and Milton Perea and Nicole Jolley at AEFH. Fine is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment. Fiamora is repped by SK Management. Jaros is repped by Nora Manz at Shirley Hamilton Talent and Entertainment Lab. Galicia is repped by Zero Gravity Management. Nur is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency. Le Gros is repped by Framework Entertainment. Sensmeier is repped by Buchwald and Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment. Brancusi is repped by Liz Fuller, Citizen Skull management and Leigh Keene & Luli Batista at Sovereign talent Group.