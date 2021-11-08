‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed Through 2024 By ABC Owned TV Stations Group

Daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been renewed for two seasons, through 2024, by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group.

The nationally syndicated show is in the middle of its third season. It airs in New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno and is syndicated by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

“Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin said. “She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the Tam Fam and beyond.”

Hall, a former local and national TV news personality, debuted the show in 2019 and won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

“Whether she is interviewing someone of cultural significance, shining a light on issues that impact her viewers and community or sharing a personal experience about being a busy working mom, Tamron approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul,” said Debra O’Connell, president, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “We are excited to have Tamron Hall continue her insightful and inspiring daytime talk show.”

The syndicated talk show business, which had previously been in a post-Oprah Winfrey retreat, has seen some notable breakthroughs in the past couple of seasons. Along with Hall, Kelli Clarkson and Drew Barrymore are two other hosts who have managed to catch on with viewers and earn renewals.

“I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show,” Hall said. “We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience.”

Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.