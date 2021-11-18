You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Survivor’ Ties With ‘The Masked Singer’ To Top Wednesday Demo, Snags Night’s Highest Viewership

Survivor
CBS

The demo rating standoff between Survivor and The Masked Singer carried over to a second week as the two competition series tied to top Wednesday.

Survivor and The Masked Singer remained steady from last week’s episodes to earn a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo. The former attracted more viewers, 5.63 million to be exact, marking the night’s most-viewed program. The Masked Singer drew in 4.39 million viewers. Both rose from the previous week, where they went up against the 55th annual CMA Awards on ABC.

Competition wasn’t all that stiff for the two networks as NBC saw repeats of the entire Chicago trio.

In ABC’s sitcom slate, The Goldbergs (0.5,3.27M) and The Conners (0.5, 3.36M) both marked demo highs for the network’s Wednesday. The Conners rose from the latest new installment two weeks ago, as did Home Economics (0.3, 2.17).

CBSTough as Nails (0.4,2.80M) stayed stable, and in the 10 p.m. hour CSI: Vegas (0.4, 3.75M) remained steady in demo rating and rose in viewership.

The CW peaked with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 0.52M) and Batwoman (0.1, 0.41M) matched last week’s numbers to a tee.

