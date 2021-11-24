‘Super Pumped’: Showtime Sets Premiere For Anthology Series From ‘Billions’ Co-Creators

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick in SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER.

Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber is set to debut on Feb. 27, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The first season, based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book of the same name, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Each season of Super Pumped will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

The Battle for Uber, from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, will also star Uma Thurman as Arianna Huffington; Kyle Chandler as Bill Gurley; Babak Tafti as Emil Michael; Mousa Hussein Kraish as Fawzi Kamel; and Elisabeth Shue as Travis’ mother Bonnie Kalanick; among others.

Koppelman, Levien and Beth Schacter executive produce, write and serve as showrunners. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff, and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce, with Isaac as co-EP.