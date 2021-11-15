‘Marlowe’: ‘Suicide Squad’ Breakout Daniela Melchior & ‘The Borgias’ Star Francois Arnaud Join Liam Neeson Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: The Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior and The Moodys star François Arnaud are the latest to have joined Liam Neeson movie thriller Marlowe, which is currently filming in Ireland and Spain.

Melchior and Arnaud will play brother and sister, Lynn and Nico Peterson.

In Marlowe, when private detective Philip Marlowe (Neeson) is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress, it looks an open and shut case, but Marlowe soon finds himself in the underbelly of Hollywood’s film industry and unwittingly drawn into the crossfire of a legendary Hollywood actress and her subversive, ambitious daughter.

Also starring are Diana Kruger, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alan Cumming, Danny Huston, Ian Hart and Colm Meaney. William Monahan’s (The Departed) script is based on the novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, with Oscar winner Neil Jordan (The Crying Game) aboard to direct.

The film is being produced by Alan Moloney, Gary Levinsohn, Philip Kim, Patrick Hibler, Mark Fasano and Billy Hines. Storyboard Media is handling world sales, alongside CAA for domestic.

Canadian actor Arnaud is known for starring in series including Fox’s The Moodys, NBC’s Midnight, Texas and Blindspot, and Showtime’s The Borgias. Recent features include thriller Home and drama The Winter House.

Portuguese actress Melchior, who played supervillain Ratchatcher in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros, will next be seen in action movie Assassin Club alongside Henry Golding, Sam Neill and Noomi Rapace. She is known in Portugal for a handful of hit daytime series including Valor Da Vida, A Herderia, and Massa Fresca.

Arnaud is repped by APA and Lasher Group. Melchior is repped by CAA and Brave Artists Management.