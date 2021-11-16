‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox To Make Movie Directorial Debut With Family Feud Drama ‘Glenrothan’

Succession star Brian Cox is set to lead cast in and make his movie directorial debut on Glenrothan, a feature described as a “love letter” to his native Scotland.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner will return to themes that have proved so potent in HBO hit Succession. Set against the backdrop of a thriving distillery town in the Scottish Highlands, Glenrothan, the film will tell the story of two estranged brothers reuniting in the land of their birth. The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother’s funeral when, following a violent exchange with their father, the younger of the two left their Highland home for America. Forty years later the brothers finally re-unite, back on Scottish soil and in the village that houses the family business – the Glenrothan Distillery.

Created by Scottish actor and writer David Ashton (McLevy) and co-written with screenwriter Jeff Murphy (Hinterland), the project is in development with Lionsgate and Nevision.

Lionsgate UK’s Head of Development & Acquisitions, Emma Berkofsky, is developing the film with Nevision’s Creative Director, Scripted, Neil Zeiger, who will also produce. Nevision’s James Cabourne will be executive producer.

Cox can currently be seen starring in the third season of smash series Succession, about the dysfunctional Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch, played by Cox.