Studio Ghibli Director Hayao Miyazaki Comes Out Of Retirement For New Animated Feature

Famed anime director Hayao Miyazaki revealed he is coming out of retirement once again to make a feature length animated film.

In an interview with the New York Times, Miyazaki didn’t give much detail about the film, but mentioned its based on Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 book How Do You Live? The story follows a teenage boy in Tokyo who moves in with his uncle after his father dies. The novel is reportedly one of the director’s favorites.

Miyazaki didn’t confirm if the film would have the same name as the book, but when asked why he was returning to direct the film, he simply answered “Because I wanted to.” Studio Ghibli co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki described the new film as “fantasy on a grand scale.”

Miyazaki has retired several times throughout his career with the first being in the late 1990s. However, a year later he returned to direct the 2002 Oscar winning Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away. His last movie was the 2013 World War II film, The Wind Rises, a fictionalized biographical film about Japanese aviator Jiro Horikoshi, the A6M fighter plane that he created.

The director didn’t offer up more details on his newest film but more information should be announced soon.